SOLVE Market Cap Achieves $40.20 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for $0.0998 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $40.20 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00027044 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00062914 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000058 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 402,725,972 coins. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

