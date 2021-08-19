Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

