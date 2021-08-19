Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) CEO W Keith Maxwell III Acquires 1,449 Shares of Stock

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) CEO W Keith Maxwell III bought 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $16,069.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

W Keith Maxwell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 4,000 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $45,520.00.

On Friday, June 25th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 18,581 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $201,975.47.

On Thursday, May 27th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 461 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,034.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.46. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 3.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Spark Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Separately, TheStreet raised Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Spark Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Spark Energy by 131.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Spark Energy by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Spark Energy during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Energy during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

