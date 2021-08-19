SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.54. 647,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,147. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

