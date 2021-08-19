SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.8-9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.86 billion.SpartanNash also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.800 EPS.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. 592,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,267. SpartanNash has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a market cap of $747.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.