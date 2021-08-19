SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 165.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $17,133,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $338,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.47. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.45 and a 52 week high of $91.54.

