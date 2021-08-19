SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 110,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,937,791 shares.The stock last traded at $349.04 and had previously closed at $350.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

