SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.99. 124,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,144. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.