SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 337,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 194,428 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 272,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 70,356 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 155,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,592,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90.

