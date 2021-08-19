SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter.

GAL opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $46.79.

