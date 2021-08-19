Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to post ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). Spire reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Several research firms have commented on SR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spire by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 56,089 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

