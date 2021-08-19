Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAVE. MKM Partners started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE SAVE opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 105,630.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 74.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

