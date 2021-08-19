Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Susquehanna

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of SAVE opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,445 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at $31,962,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,668,000 after acquiring an additional 561,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $16,004,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,456,000 after acquiring an additional 387,536 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

