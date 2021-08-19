Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.240-$3.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on SRC. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.