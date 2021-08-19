Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SPLK. Citigroup reduced their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.39.

SPLK opened at $142.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Splunk by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Splunk by 20.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Splunk by 51.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,774 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Splunk by 29.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 101.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

