Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s share price rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.37. Approximately 2,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,483,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after buying an additional 77,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,922,000 after purchasing an additional 909,454 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 194,570.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,534 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 40,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

