Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SQ. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price target (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock opened at $259.66 on Tuesday. Square has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.77, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,818 shares of company stock valued at $116,098,339 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $4,037,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Square by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.