Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SQ. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price target (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.
SQ stock opened at $259.66 on Tuesday. Square has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.77, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.23.
In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,818 shares of company stock valued at $116,098,339 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $4,037,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Square by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.