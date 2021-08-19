Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 63,700.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 23.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

QUIK opened at $5.40 on Thursday. QuickLogic Co. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.43.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

