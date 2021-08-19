Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,708 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Chiasma were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHMA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Chiasma by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chiasma in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Chiasma in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Chiasma in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CHMA stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $217.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.28. Chiasma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.22.

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

