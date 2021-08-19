Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $88,000 Position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,851 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Unity Biotechnology were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBX stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

UBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

