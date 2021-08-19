Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $58,000 in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75,923 shares during the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.10% and a negative return on equity of 81.25%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

