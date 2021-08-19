Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,641 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 67,113 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YRD stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $323.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $6.80.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $167.89 million for the quarter.

Yiren Digital Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

