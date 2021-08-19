Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 148,238 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148,238 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in DURECT were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 879.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DURECT by 11,306.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,404 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in DURECT in the first quarter worth $1,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DURECT by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after acquiring an additional 631,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DURECT by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 520,366 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.29. DURECT Co. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DRRX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DURECT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

