SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 361.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSPG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 265.50 ($3.47) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 270.29. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.