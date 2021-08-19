SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.05.

SSRM stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.12. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.29 and a 12 month high of C$30.54.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

