STAAR Surgical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,362 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,855% compared to the typical volume of 172 call options.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Shares of STAA opened at $143.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.17. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $148,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,242 shares of company stock valued at $50,170,321. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

