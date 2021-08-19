Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to post sales of $434.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $425.88 million to $443.19 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $200.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equities started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after buying an additional 6,749,050 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth approximately $28,359,000. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $13,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

SBLK stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. 2,459,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

