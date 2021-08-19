Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Update

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. FMR LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after buying an additional 6,749,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.88%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

