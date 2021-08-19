State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires Shares of 43,900 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of G. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,224. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.