State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.08 Million Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Life Storage by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Life Storage by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.81.

Shares of LSI opened at $120.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $121.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.26.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

