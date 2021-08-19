State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.65 Million Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at $7,597,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,995.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,912.43.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.63 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 51.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,998 shares of company stock worth $7,929,817. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.