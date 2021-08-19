State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,200 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 42,020.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 61,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 43.7% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $43.03 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

