State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,961,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,090,000 after purchasing an additional 454,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,006,865,000 after purchasing an additional 274,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,435,000 after buying an additional 223,220 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $141.21 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.38.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

