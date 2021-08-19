State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in DaVita by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of DaVita by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,235. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $130.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

