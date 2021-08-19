SteepCoin Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 27.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $59,354.16 and $4.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.86 or 0.00961583 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

