Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Stericycle in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stericycle’s FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Stericycle by 3.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 5.0% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.