STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €36.64 ($43.10). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €36.10 ($42.47), with a volume of 1,983,413 shares.

STM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €38.74 ($45.58).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €32.79.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

