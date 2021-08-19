Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.44

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.44 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 37.45 ($0.49). Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 1,230,571 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59. The firm has a market cap of £215.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70.

Stobart Group Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

