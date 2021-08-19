Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,826 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 390% compared to the average daily volume of 1,188 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRXP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $463,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 74,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,164. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

