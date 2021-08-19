Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Short Interest Up 16.9% in July

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 709.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth about $30,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 1,642.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 957,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth about $15,479,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 3,091.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 628,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 608,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.17. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.