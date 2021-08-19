Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €72.00 by Warburg Research

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.72 ($93.79).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of SAX opened at €67.40 ($79.29) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €67.91. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a fifty-two week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.