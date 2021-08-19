Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 24.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $263.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.64. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $275.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.