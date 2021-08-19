Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

FUJHY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 41,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81. Subaru has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.94%. On average, analysts expect that Subaru will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

