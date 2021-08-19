Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of Sumco stock remained flat at $$40.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.51. Sumco has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $747.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumco will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

