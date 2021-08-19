Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,028,646 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,526,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,024,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,081,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.22. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,656,632.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 73,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $4,446,961.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 544,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,807,251.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,648 shares of company stock valued at $16,795,717 over the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

