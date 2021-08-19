Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $342,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after buying an additional 147,365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,021,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,642,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 933,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,318,000 after buying an additional 155,460 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $320.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $196.43 and a 1-year high of $321.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

