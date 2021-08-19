Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,439,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,740 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $259,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in KE during the first quarter worth approximately $5,956,243,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,747 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,956 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KE by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,235,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 14.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,744 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEKE stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.92.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

