Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 100.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,194,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610,074 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $295,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 671.5% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at $73,581,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,249 shares in the company, valued at $51,002,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,466,321 shares of company stock worth $174,265,132 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

