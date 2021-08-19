Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $386.49 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 194,951 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.60% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $386,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

