Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) Holdings Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNV. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition by 216.7% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,073,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 734,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SPNV opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.